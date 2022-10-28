Deals
One person injured in crash on Sparkman Drive

One person injured in Huntsville crash
One person injured in Huntsville crash(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Sparkman Drive on Friday.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the injured person was entrapped in the vehicle after the crash. Emergency officials responded to the scene shortly after noon on October 28.

The person’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

