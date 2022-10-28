Deals
Lincoln Co. man extradited to Madison Co. weeks after leading a pursuit, deputy involved released from hospital

Madison Co. deputy hospitalized following chase of wanted Lincoln Co. man
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man responsible for the hospitalization of a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was extradited to Madison County on Monday.

On October 23, the deputy stopped the car of Willam Haston due to a traffic violation. Once the deputy received Haston’s information he discovered that he had three outstanding warrants.

According to an official with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Haston and the deputy got into a physical interaction as he was being arrested. Haston then got back in his car and drove off.

The deputy crashed his patrol car into a culvert near Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd. as he was following Haston. The deputy was transported to Huntsville Hospital by HEMSI where he stayed overnight with serious injuries. He was released in the same week.

Haston’s car was later found outside a home in Lincoln County, Tennessee. Officers from Tennessee and Alabama were able to contact the homeowner who provided details about Haston. Haston was located in a home and taken into custody where he remains in the Lincoln County Detention Facility.

He is being held on a fugitive warrant as he waits to be extradited back to Alabama. Haston will face criminal charges along with traffic violations once he is extradited to Madison County.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

