Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Huntsville Havoc is back!

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville Havoc hockey team is ready to rock Propst Arena at their first home game of the season!

The team is coming back from a big 2021-2022 season when they made it to the playoffs. Their first two games this season were away games where they beat the Pensacola Ice Flyers 6 to 4 and the Macon Mayhem 4 to 0.

Voice of the Havoc, Clay Coleman, joined TVL to share more about the upcoming season and what’s in-store for both fans and the team.

They’re taking on the Birmingham Bulls at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 28 at the VBC Arena.

For more on the Havoc and a full schedule of the season, visit huntsvillehavoc.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in...
Buc-ee’s announces grand opening for location in Athens
Taylor Britton
Austin Middle School sub arrested in parking lot for drug charges
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the...
Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65
At this time, there are no indications that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air.
Act of alleged vandalism causes chemical reaction at Huntsville High School
The demolition of Building 4200 will be on Oct. 29, 2022.
Former headquarters at Marshall Space Flight Center set for Saturday demolition