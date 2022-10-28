Huntsville Havoc is back!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville Havoc hockey team is ready to rock Propst Arena at their first home game of the season!

The team is coming back from a big 2021-2022 season when they made it to the playoffs. Their first two games this season were away games where they beat the Pensacola Ice Flyers 6 to 4 and the Macon Mayhem 4 to 0.

Voice of the Havoc, Clay Coleman, joined TVL to share more about the upcoming season and what’s in-store for both fans and the team.

They’re taking on the Birmingham Bulls at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 28 at the VBC Arena.

For more on the Havoc and a full schedule of the season, visit huntsvillehavoc.com.

