Great Friday, rain likely for parts of the weekend

Good morning and happy Friday! We will kick off our morning with some passing clouds and cool temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s.

Today will be a great day to round out the week with high temperatures climbing into the low to middle 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight should be a great evening for all of the high school football games with temperatures in the 50s for kickoff, a light jacket may be a good idea. Some more clouds will push in overnight keeping things warmer for Saturday morning, lows will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Saturday will be a generally cloudy day with cooler temps in the middle to upper 60s, the early part of your Saturday will be dry. A wide swath of moderate to heavy rainfall will move in from the southwest during the afternoon and evening hours. Showers will be fairly widespread and stay with us overnight into Sunday morning, rainfall totals look to be in the ½” to 1″ range. Scattered showers will be off and on for the day Sunday with the clouds sticking around and temperatures staying below average in the 60s.

Halloween Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s, a few isolated showers will be possible early in the day. Tuesday through Thursday should be a nice start to November with highs staying in the low to middle 70s with a good dose of sunshine.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.