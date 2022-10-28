Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Great Friday, rain likely for parts of the weekend

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning and happy Friday!  We will kick off our morning with some passing clouds and cool temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s. 

Today will be a great day to round out the week with high temperatures climbing into the low to middle 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.  Tonight should be a great evening for all of the high school football games with temperatures in the 50s for kickoff, a light jacket may be a good idea.  Some more clouds will push in overnight keeping things warmer for Saturday morning, lows will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s. 

Saturday will be a generally cloudy day with cooler temps in the middle to upper 60s, the early part of your Saturday will be dry.  A wide swath of moderate to heavy rainfall will move in from the southwest during the afternoon and evening hours.  Showers will be fairly widespread and stay with us overnight into Sunday morning, rainfall totals look to be in the ½” to 1″ range.  Scattered showers will be off and on for the day Sunday with the clouds sticking around and temperatures staying below average in the 60s. 

Halloween Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s, a few isolated showers will be possible early in the day.  Tuesday through Thursday should be a nice start to November with highs staying in the low to middle 70s with a good dose of sunshine.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in...
Buc-ee’s announces grand opening for location in Athens
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the...
Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65
Taylor Britton
Austin Middle School sub arrested in parking lot for drug charges
At this time, there are no indications that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air.
Act of alleged vandalism causes chemical reaction at Huntsville High School
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Chilly morning with nice warm-up by the afternoon
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast