First Huntsville Havoc home game expected to sell out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Havoc hockey team is ready to rock the Propst Arena in front of 6,000 screaming fans. Friday is the team’s first home game of the season and they’re expecting a sell-out.

While this is their first home game, it’s not their first game of the season. They already played and won two games. The team beat out the Pensacola Ice Flyers 6 to 4 and the Macon Mayhem 4 to 0.

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting

The team is coming back from a historic 2021-2022 hockey season. They had the best start by any team in the history of the S.P.H.L. with 12 wins and no losses. They made it to the playoffs but didn’t win another championship ring.

However, Havoc Coach Glenn Detulleo is optimistic about the 2022-2023 season.

“We want to play a fast, exciting style, and we want to score goals we want to defend hard,” said Coach Detulleo. “We want goal tenders to save the goals when we need them. It’s not rocket science. Nothing major but at the end of the day you have to put your work boots on and out-work the other team.”

They’re taking on the Birmingham Bulls at 7 p-m tonight right here at the VBC Arena.

