Financial Friday: What you should know about a Home Equity Line of Credit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re a homeowner, chances are, you’ve seen its value increase substantially since 2020. You could be sitting on a decent chunk of home equity. In this week’s Financial Friday, we talked to an expert who says, you could put that money to work.

Senior Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Services at Redstone Federal Melissa Blankenship, says this is good for those thinking about major home renovations. She says she’s seen an increase in the number of people remodeling instead of purchasing a new home now due to higher interest rates.

There are several options on how to obtain a loan you can either choose a “Home Equity Loan” or a “Home Equity Line of Credit,” also known as HELOC. They have significant differences.

Here’s what you need to know.

HELOCs are an option for homeowners looking to take advantage of their home’s equity. Unlike home equity loans with which you borrow a lump sum, HELOCs allow you to borrow in smaller amounts so that you’re only borrowing what you need when you need it. Borrowing only what you need can keep your monthly payments lower and help you avoid unnecessary debt.

A good candidate for a HELOC is a homeowner with considerable equity. It would be best if you also had good credit to qualify and an ability to repay – as with any loan.

What are the disadvantages of a HELOC?

One disadvantage of HELOCs has to do with the borrowers themselves. A lack of discipline can get the borrower into trouble. Because HELOCs allow you to make interest-only payments during the draw period, it is easy to use cash impulsively without considering the potential financial ramifications.

It’s also important to remember that a HELOC uses your house as collateral and if you don’t repay, you can lose your home.

Redstone offers both HELOCs and home equity loans. Contact them at redfcu.org for more information about your specific situation.

