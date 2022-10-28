Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Financial Friday: What you should know about a Home Equity Line of Credit

WAFF's Haley Baker reporting
By Haley Baker
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re a homeowner, chances are, you’ve seen its value increase substantially since 2020. You could be sitting on a decent chunk of home equity. In this week’s Financial Friday, we talked to an expert who says, you could put that money to work.

Senior Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Services at Redstone Federal Melissa Blankenship, says this is good for those thinking about major home renovations. She says she’s seen an increase in the number of people remodeling instead of purchasing a new home now due to higher interest rates.

There are several options on how to obtain a loan you can either choose a “Home Equity Loan” or a “Home Equity Line of Credit,” also known as HELOC. They have significant differences.

Here’s what you need to know.

  • HELOCs are an option for homeowners looking to take advantage of their home’s equity. Unlike home equity loans with which you borrow a lump sum, HELOCs allow you to borrow in smaller amounts so that you’re only borrowing what you need when you need it. Borrowing only what you need can keep your monthly payments lower and help you avoid unnecessary debt.
  • A good candidate for a HELOC is a homeowner with considerable equity. It would be best if you also had good credit to qualify and an ability to repay – as with any loan.

What are the disadvantages of a HELOC?

  • One disadvantage of HELOCs has to do with the borrowers themselves. A lack of discipline can get the borrower into trouble. Because HELOCs allow you to make interest-only payments during the draw period, it is easy to use cash impulsively without considering the potential financial ramifications.
  • It’s also important to remember that a HELOC uses your house as collateral and if you don’t repay, you can lose your home.

Redstone offers both HELOCs and home equity loans. Contact them at redfcu.org for more information about your specific situation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in...
Buc-ee’s announces grand opening for location in Athens
Taylor Britton
Austin Middle School sub arrested in parking lot for drug charges
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the...
Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65
At this time, there are no indications that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air.
Act of alleged vandalism causes chemical reaction at Huntsville High School
Firearm discharged by students at McDonnell Elementary School, no injuries reported
Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student

Latest News

One person injured in Huntsville crash
One person injured in crash on Sparkman Drive
Woman freed after industrial accident in Huntsville
Havoc Time: hockey returns to the Rocket City on Friday night
First Huntsville Havoc home game expected to sell out
William Haston
Madison Co. deputy released from hospital following chase of wanted Lincoln Co. man