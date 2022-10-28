Fayetteville Police Department doesn’t use body cameras, but the new chief says it’s in its future

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Body cameras have become a staple in many police departments, but not in Fayetteville.

“I can’t speak as to why we haven’t gotten them before, I would imagine it’s simple economics.”

Fayetteville Police Chief Barry Pendergraft has been on the job 11 days. He’s still trying to assess the city’s needs, while working with a budget that has already been approved. But body cameras remain one of his highest priorities, having already applied for grants that would provide body cameras to the department.

“Once we find funding for body cameras I think I have the support of the town administration and I think we’ll purchase them as soon as we have the means to do so.”

In cities with comparable populations, like Tuscumbia, body cameras have been attached to its officers’ vest since 20-11. Police Chief Tony Logan says it costs the department between $10,000 and $12,000 every year, but he considers it well worth the price.

“It’s a very needed tool in our industry so my mayor and council have been very very supportive when I’ve approached them either to purchase additional cameras and also the cost of the storage.”

Time after time, these cameras provide transparency and accountability to people on both sides of every interaction.

For now, Chief Pendergraft will continue to search for funding for a tool every officer needs.

