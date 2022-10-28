Deals
Coroner identifies body found in Guntersville

Body found in Guntersville, one person charged with abuse of corpse
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators and Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Grant Police Department found a body at a home in Guntersville.

The home is located on Stuart Hollow Rd at the bottom of Grant Mountain and the body was discovered during the execution of a search warrant.

The Marshall County Coroner’s office responded to the scene and transported the body to the Department of Forensics for an autopsy.

On Saturday, the Marshall County Coroner’s Office identified the body as Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab. Green had been reported missing several days prior by family.

As of now, Patrick Seals has been charged with abuse of a corpse. The case is still under investigation, additional charges and arrests will be forthcoming.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

