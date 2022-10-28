Deals
Building evacuated at Huntsville High as threat investigated by officials, police

(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students and staff at Huntsville High School are being evacuated from a campus building after a threat was received on Friday morning.

Huntsville High School Principal Aaron King released the following statement:

Students and staff members at Huntsville High School are evacuating the building after the campus received a bomb threat. Our team immediately contacted law enforcement authorities to inform them of the threat. Law enforcement authorities are working in conjunction with our district’s Security Team to investigate the threat. If you or your child have any information, please share that with me or my school staff. We will inform families of any additional updates.

This story will be updated throughout the day with any further information released by school officials or investigators.

