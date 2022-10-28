Deals
Body found in Guntersville, one person charged with abuse of corpse

Body found in Guntersville, suspect charged with abuse of corpse
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators and Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Grant Police Department found a body at a home on in Guntersville.

The home is located on Stuart Hollow Rd at the bottom of Grant Mountain and the body was discovered during the execution of a search warrant.

The Marshall County Coroner’s office responded to the scene and transported the body to the Department of Forensics for an autopsy.

As of now, Patrick Seals has been charged with abuse of a corpse. The case is still under investigation, additional charges and arrests will be forthcoming.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

