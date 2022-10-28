Deals
Bane scores 31, Morant 22 as Grizzlies beat Kings 125-110

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) puts up a shot past Sacramento Kings forward Keegan...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) puts up a shot past Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The Grizzlies won 125-110. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)(José Luis Villegas | AP)
By CAMERON SALERNO
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Desmond Bane made six 3-pointers and scored 31 points as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the winless Sacramento Kings 125-110.

Ja Morant added 22 points, six assists and five rebounds. Brandon Clarke had 16 points, Tyus Jones added 14 and Jake LaRavia scored 13 off the bench for the Grizzlies.

De’Aaron Fox had 27 points and six rebounds to lead Sacramento. Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 20 points and rookie Keegan Murray added 18.

The Kings trailed by 16 early in the fourth quarter and cut it to six with 9:22 left before Memphis pulled away.

Sacramento is 0-4 under first-year coach Mike Brown, its worst start since opening 0-5 during the 2019-20 campaign.

