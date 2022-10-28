ADHD medication sees a nationwide shortage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The FDA announced in early October that the nation should expect a short in amphetamine salts, commonly known as Adderall. The FDA blames increasing demand for the medication, and slowing supply from the medication’s primary manufacturer, Teva.

In North Alabama, that shortage has already been seen. Chase Pharmacy pharmacist Rick Sansom said last year, he was able to fill nearly every prescription.

“It’s not been the case this year,” Sansom said. “The need has certainly outgrown the supply this year.”

Sansom said he and other local pharmacists are doing what they can to provide proper medication to customers.

“We’ve had to get them what we have in parcels,” Sansom said. “We parcel it out, and hope that in our next order it would come in.”

He said the demand for ADHD medication continues to increase, specifically in adults.

“Adult ADHD is being diagnosed quite a bit more today than it was previously,” Sansom said.

Many of Dr. Steffane Battle’s patients require ADHD medicine to focus in the classroom. She said parents are saving extra pills on weekends.

“If you feel like you normally take it seven days a week, there are times you can take a drug holiday, and you may consider doing so if it’s a weekend, or if they don’t have to study, or any other reason,” Battle said.

Battle said it’s possible that prescriptions could be changed in order to meet the demand.

“It is possible that I’m going to have to seek another medication that can control the symptoms in the short term while we’re waiting on the back order to catch up,” Battle said.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.