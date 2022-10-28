Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

ADHD medication sees a nationwide shortage

Supply shortage of ADHD medication affecting prescriptions
By Matthew King
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The FDA announced in early October that the nation should expect a short in amphetamine salts, commonly known as Adderall. The FDA blames increasing demand for the medication, and slowing supply from the medication’s primary manufacturer, Teva.

In North Alabama, that shortage has already been seen. Chase Pharmacy pharmacist Rick Sansom said last year, he was able to fill nearly every prescription.

“It’s not been the case this year,” Sansom said. “The need has certainly outgrown the supply this year.”

Sansom said he and other local pharmacists are doing what they can to provide proper medication to customers.

“We’ve had to get them what we have in parcels,” Sansom said. “We parcel it out, and hope that in our next order it would come in.”

He said the demand for ADHD medication continues to increase, specifically in adults.

“Adult ADHD is being diagnosed quite a bit more today than it was previously,” Sansom said.

Many of Dr. Steffane Battle’s patients require ADHD medicine to focus in the classroom. She said parents are saving extra pills on weekends.

“If you feel like you normally take it seven days a week, there are times you can take a drug holiday, and you may consider doing so if it’s a weekend, or if they don’t have to study, or any other reason,” Battle said.

Battle said it’s possible that prescriptions could be changed in order to meet the demand.

“It is possible that I’m going to have to seek another medication that can control the symptoms in the short term while we’re waiting on the back order to catch up,” Battle said.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in...
Buc-ee’s announces grand opening for location in Athens
Clorox is recalling several scented multi-surface cleaners marketed under the Pine-Sol brand...
Clorox recalls some Pine-Sol products over possible bacterial contamination
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
At this time, there are no indications that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air.
Act of alleged vandalism causes chemical reaction at Huntsville High School
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured

Latest News

generic sign
Road resurfacing projects to take place in Huntsville
Fayetteville Police body camera investment
Fayetteville Police lack body cameras, new chief wants to invest in the future
The United Launch Alliance (ULA) held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Decatur facility on...
ULA holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Decatur facility
ULA holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Decatur facility
ULA holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Decatur facility