12th annual Medication Take-Back event to take place(PFDFC)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - National Prescription Drug Take-Back day is Saturday, Oct. 29, and the community of Madison County is holding its own Medication-Take-Back event at three locations.

The purpose of the event is for anyone that has medications they do not need. If you are one of these people you can drive through to any of the following locations and drop them off between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.:

  • Huntsville Public Safety Complex, 815 Wheeler Ave.
  • Madison City Hall, 100 Hughes Road
  • CVS - Meridianville at 12275 U.S. 231

More than 30,000 pounds of outdated/unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications have been collected at community take-back events since it started in Sept. 2010.

Anyone can participate to make an impact on the opioid epidemic in Madison County.

