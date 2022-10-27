Valley Head woman passenger killed in car crash, driver injured

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-car crash claimed the life of a Valley Head woman on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chevrolet Silverado 2500 that 35-year-old Yuliana Meza was the passenger in went off the roadway and struck the tree.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Meza was not wearing her seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Diego Gonzalez, was transported to the DeKalb Regional Hospital for treatment.

The crash happened on DeKalb County 1001, five miles west of Valley Head. Troopers with ALEA’s High Patrol Division are investigating.

