Tuscumbia man arrested for multiple burglaries in the Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia was arrested on Wednesday for multiple burglaries throughout the Shoals that happened between September and October 2022.

Dustin Cunningham, 33 burglarized businesses after hours while they were unoccupied with no employees. Most of the businesses were under video surveillance which made it easier for patrol officers and detectives to identify Cunningham.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department and Tuscumbia Police Department located Cunnigham at a home in Tuscumbia. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Muscle Shoals Police Department while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.