Tennessee senator to change plea in campaign fraud case

Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee senator who has been indicted on charges that he violated federal campaign finance requested a hearing to change his original not guilty plea.

Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey initially criticized the charges as a “political witch hunt.”

According to court documents filed Thursday, Kelsey is asking the federal court to “to set a change of plea hearing in this matter.”

The two page motion does not specify what charges or if the move is part of a plea agreement.

Kelsey’s attorney, Paul Bruno, did not immediately return a request for comment. Kelsey’s trial had been set for January 2023.

