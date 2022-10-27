Tennessee man sentenced to prison for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - A man from Kingsport, Tennessee, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer at the United States Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2020.

According to court documents, Albuquerque Head, 43, joined rioters pushing against a police line and then used riot shields to hit at the police. Later, Head wrapped his arm around the neck of a Metropolitan Police Department officer and dragged him into the crowd of rioters yelling, “I got one!”

The officer was kicked, punched, threatened, grabbed and hit with objects by the crowd. Head was arrested on April 14, 2021, and pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers on May 6, 2022. Following Head’s prison term, he will be placed on three years of supervised release.

He will also pay restitution in an amount to be determined by the court.

