Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Tennessee man sentenced to prison for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

A man from Kingsport, Tennessee, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for...
A man from Kingsport, Tennessee, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer at the United States Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2020.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - A man from Kingsport, Tennessee, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer at the United States Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2020.

According to court documents, Albuquerque Head, 43, joined rioters pushing against a police line and then used riot shields to hit at the police. Later, Head wrapped his arm around the neck of a Metropolitan Police Department officer and dragged him into the crowd of rioters yelling, “I got one!”

The officer was kicked, punched, threatened, grabbed and hit with objects by the crowd. Head was arrested on April 14, 2021, and pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers on May 6, 2022. Following Head’s prison term, he will be placed on three years of supervised release.

He will also pay restitution in an amount to be determined by the court.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clorox is recalling several scented multi-surface cleaners marketed under the Pine-Sol brand...
Clorox recalls some Pine-Sol products over possible bacterial contamination
The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in...
Buc-ee’s announces grand opening for location in Athens
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Generic graphic.
Section man killed in single-vehicle crash
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured

Latest News

Israel Palomino
Man pleads guilty to 2018 double-murder, faces two life sentences
Laccuina Braithwaite
Prosecution to seek death penalty in case of mother accused of killing her child
Crash on Chapman Mountain on Thursday morning
Overturned dump truck closes multiple lanes on Hwy 72 near Moores Mill Road
Baltimore Hill Road fire near Meridianville
Dog dies in Baltimore Hill Road house fire sparked by space heater