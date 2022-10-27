Deals
Suspenseful thrillers you didn’t know were written by an Alabama local

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - October is the perfect time to curl up with a good book, especially a thriller.

Georgina Cross is a local author known for her thriller and suspense novels. Many of her stories take place in north Alabama, adding a dark twist to the Tennessee Valley.

Her latest book, “The Niece” follows the story of a family drowning in a dark past. When a young girl’s home burns to the ground, she’s left to move in with her estranged aunt. But nothing is what it seems for either of them. Now, eerie messages are arriving at the house and memories from the family’s past are rising to the surface.

They think they’re getting to know one another, but are they really?

Set in Decatur, Alabama locals will love the familiar secenery in addition to the twists and turns throughout the story.

If you’re looking for more mysterious reads, some of Georgina’s other notable work includes “One Night,” “The Missing Woman,” and recently picked up by Netflix are “Nanny Needed” and “The Stepdaughter.”

You can pick up a book for yourself on Amazon, Barnesandnoble.com, or wherever you buy books!

