The Southern Ghost Girls are spilling secrets about haunted Alabama

HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, hundreds of people flock to Alabama’s historic and haunted places to see if anything is really there.

Some of those places include tours and paranormal investigations led by the Southern Ghost Girls.

These women love a frightening affair and have come together to host ghost tours and paranormal investigations all around the southeast. From museums where famous couples are rumoured to still haunt, to a restaurant in Hartselle that has a rich history and eerie atmosphere, the ghost girls have stories that will give you goosebumps.

Lesley Ann Hyde and Laura Mears have both experienced paranormal activity through years of investigating. They shared some spooky stories of some of their wildest haunts and more about their upcoming investigations.

On Halloween weekend, they’ve got plenty of thrills to go around.

Southern Ghost Girls Events:

For more on the Southern Ghost Girls and how you can join an investigation, visit southernghostgirls.com.

