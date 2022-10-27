Deals
Prosecution to seek death penalty in case of mother accused of killing her child

Laccuina Braithwaite
Laccuina Braithwaite(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The prosecution has filed court documents stating that it will seek the death penalty in the case involving a mother accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter.

Online court documents filed on Wednesday stated, “Comes now the state of Alabama, by and through the undersigned Assistant District Attornies, and hereby gives notice to the defendant and this court that it will seek the death penalty in the above-styled and numbered cause.”

Laccuina Braithwaite, 25, was arrested and charged with capital murder in July after her daughter was found floating in a bathtub at a residence on Sugar Mill Circle.

When Huntsville Police Department officers attempted to detain Braithwaite at the scene, she fled and led officers on a foot pursuit. She was later apprehended outside of the Challenger School.

According to court testimony from a HPD officer in September, Braithwaite admitted to drowning the child during an interview with investigators. The officer said Braithwaite admitted that she held her daughter underwater for five minutes.

