Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

