Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the...
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck.(Pixabay)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in...
Buc-ee’s announces grand opening for location in Athens
Clorox is recalling several scented multi-surface cleaners marketed under the Pine-Sol brand...
Clorox recalls some Pine-Sol products over possible bacterial contamination
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Generic graphic.
Section man killed in single-vehicle crash
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured

Latest News

Austin Middle School sub arrested in parking lot for drug charges
Austin Middle School sub arrested in parking lot for drug charges
Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off ladder
Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off ladder
Valley Head woman passenger killed in car crash, driver injured
Valley Head woman passenger killed in car crash, driver injured
Lincoln County High School
Increase in student, staff illness results in Friday school closures in Lincoln County