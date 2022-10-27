Jeremy Camp to visit Huntsville on the ‘I Still Believe Tour’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With more than 30 number ones under his belt, Jeremy Camp is known for more than just his voice.

The singer-songwriter was part of the Christian-rock movement in the early 2000s that brought a new sound to radio. Songs like “I Still Believe,” “Walk By Faith,” and “Dead Man Walking,” are just a few of those hits that turned him into the well-known musician he is today.

But in 2018, he was asked to work on a movie about the story of a young man who fell in love with a woman who was fighting for her life while battling cancer. The story was Jeremy’s. He and his first wife Melissa met in college. It wasn’t long before she was diagnosed with cancer and was in and out of treatment. The two got married and stood by one another’s side as long as possible before Melissa died in 2001.

Those years brought Jeremy through a season of questioning God. While he didn’t understand what was going on, he still held on to his faith.

The movie “I Still Believe” hit theatres in the height of the Covid-19 pandmeic. But the story still caught the attention of audiences. Whether it had to do with faith, love or loss, many people related to the story.

The movie was named after his hit song “I Still Believe” which came out in 2002.

Now, twenty years later, the saying still resognates with Jeremy. His new tour, the “I Still Believe Tour” is on the road touring across the country as a way to not only share Jeremy’s music, but more of his story.

“This whole tour has been a tour of healing, encouragement, a night of hope,” Camp said. “It’s been really amazing to see the encouragement from people every single night. I want to continue to share that hope I’ve been given.”

The show is also bringing on newcomer Katy Nichole as the opening act. If you want to catch a show for yourself, it’s coming to Huntsville!

The “I Still Believe tour will be at the Von Braun Center on Saturday, October 29.

For more information and tickets, visit istillbelievetour.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.