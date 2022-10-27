Increase in student, staff illness results in Friday school closures in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Schools will be closed on Friday in Lincoln County after an increase in student and staff illness across the district.

The closure was announced on the Lincoln County Schools Facebook page shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Earlier this week, students at Austinville Elementary in Decatur moved to virtual learning due to an increase in illness as well.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.