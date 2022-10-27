Deals
Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student

By Romario Gardner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options.

On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.

Three students were inside a bathroom when one of them pulled out a gun and it went off. No child was hurt during the shooting.

Elementary school students can not be expelled for having a gun on campus and even firing it. They can only be suspended. That is according to the district’s most recent behavioral guide.

Huntsville District 3 school board member Elisa Ferrell believes it’s time for a change.

“I’ve asked Mr. Pape if he’ll look into the possibility of a policy to expel even our young children if they bring a weapon into our school,” said Ferrell, “And endanger the lives of our staff and of the other children.”

Huntsville District 4 school board member Ryan Renaud said safety is a top priority for schools.

“The board is currently looking into additional security measures whether that be a weapons detection system,” said Renaud, “Whether that be metal detectors, we want to do everything we can as a school system, as an administration, as a board of education to ensure that these instances never occur.”

We’re told Huntsville Police have turned this case over to the juvenile detention center to determine if anyone will face charges.

