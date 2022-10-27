How to get $1,000 off at University KIA this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you live in the Tennessee Valley, you probbaly know the hilarious University Kia commercials.

The commercials usually include Arthur Seaton caught up in some kind of crazy situation. One of the most popular commercials includes Arthur’s head on a turkey saying “The deals at University Kia are Gravy, baby!” And who can forget the Halloween one where his son Ajay warns the audience, “Don’t lose your head over low trade offers!” while Arthur is depicted as the headless horseman.

This Halloween, a new spooky commercial is out featuring Arthur’s head blown way out of proportion and some pretty great deals at the car dealership this fall.

Want to know you can get $1,000 off your deal at University Kia of Huntsville? Head in now through Octobr 31 and say you saw Arthur on Tennessee Valley Living!

Check out all the deals just ahead of the holiday season and see what you can leave with!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.