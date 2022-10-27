Former headquarters at Marshall Space Flight Center set for Saturday demolition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The home of the Marshall Space Flight Center’s administrative headquarters is set for demolition on Saturday morning.

Building 4200 has been the administrative headquarters for 63 years seeing incredible feats accomplished in NASA’s history. The Marshall Space Flight Center has played an unprecedented role in space exploration with the development of the Saturn V rocket that propelled the Apollo missions to the Moon.

Other projects included engines and propulsion hardware for the space shuttle program, science communications for the International Space Station and management of the Space Launch System.

The first employees at the flight center began moving into the building in June 1963 after it was built by Electronic and Missile Facilities Inc. of Valley Stream, New York. On top of being home for the Research Projects Division, Aeroballistics Division, Future Projects and the Launch Operations Directorate, there was a barber shop, library, cafeteria and other services in Building 4200.

Many well-known figures toured the building including First Lady Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson and General Chuck Yeager.

Marshall Space Flight Center’s historical preservation officer, Scott Worley, said it best with the demolition of the building.

“Buildings come down,” Worley said in a statement. “But rockets keep going up. Our work lies beyond the sky.”

Click here to watch the livestream on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.