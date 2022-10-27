Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off ladder

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence preacher is in the hospital following an accident on Thursday afternoon.

James Senn was helping a neighbor clean out their gutters when he fell from the ladder.

The Macedonia Church of Christ preacher seemed to be in good spirits as he was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

According to a Facebook post by Senn, he said he broke his ankle but he is blessed to be alive and has asked for everyone to keep him in their prayers.

