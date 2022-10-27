Deals
Fire, medical units on scene of Baltimore Hill Road house fire

By Megan Plotka
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials are on the scene of an early morning fire near Meridianville.

Baltimore Hill Road fire near Meridianville
Baltimore Hill Road fire near Meridianville(WAFF)

Units with the Meridianville Fire, Moores Mill Fire, Huntsville Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Huntsville Emergency Services are on the Baltimore Hill Road scene at this time.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area as the roadway is blocked.

Watch the WAFF 48 Livestream at the top of this story for the latest updates from our crew at this fire.

