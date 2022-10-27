Fire, medical units on scene of Baltimore Hill Road house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials are on the scene of an early morning fire near Meridianville.

Baltimore Hill Road fire near Meridianville (WAFF)

Units with the Meridianville Fire, Moores Mill Fire, Huntsville Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Huntsville Emergency Services are on the Baltimore Hill Road scene at this time.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area as the roadway is blocked.

