Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Deer trapped in sewer rescued by Troy Fire Department

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue.

According to the fire department, the C-shift was called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer.

A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the tight spot before being rescued.

C Shift with a below grade rescue a few nights ago! This deer found himself in a tight place with no way out! You never know what the next call will bring. The guys are always happy to help! Best job ever!!

Posted by Troy Fire Department on Thursday, October 27, 2022

After being pulled out of the sewer and back onto solid ground, the deer is seen running off into the woods.

“You never know what the next call will bring,” the post added. “The guys are always happy to help!”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in...
Buc-ee’s announces grand opening for location in Athens
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the...
Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65
Taylor Britton
Austin Middle School sub arrested in parking lot for drug charges
At this time, there are no indications that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air.
Act of alleged vandalism causes chemical reaction at Huntsville High School
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Shorter day expected in Guntersville at trial of Jimmy Spencer
Jurors gather for penalty phase in Guntersville triple-murder case
Havoc Time: hockey returns to the Rocket City on Friday night
Havoc Time: hockey returns to the Rocket City on Friday night
Source: WBRC video
What you need to know before attending the Magic City Classic
Road resurfacing projects to take place in Huntsville
Medical Cannabis dispensaries approved by Huntsville City Council