Decatur man gets $2 million bond for trafficking spice, fentanyl linked to overdoses

By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In the past month the Decatur Police Department has received numerous amounts of calls in reference to overdoses caused by synthetic cannabinoids (spice) laced with fentanyl.

After investigators with the Vice/Narcotics Unite held multiple interviews and held an investigation the dealer was identified as Ricky Adams, 43.

Investigators obtained a narcotics search warrant for Adams’ home located on 12th Avenue NW. On Wednesday morning the warrant was executed by the Vice/Narcotics Unit, Patrol Division officers and operators.

Once at the home contact was made with Adams and Justice Almond, 26 who were in the home. Investigators found items used to make spice, an amount of spice laced with fentanyl, fentanyl, marijuana and a loaded handgun.

Adams is charged with two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance in the 1st degree and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked on a $2,060,00 bond.

Almond is charged with possession of marijuana in the 2nd degree. She was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked on a $300 bond.

