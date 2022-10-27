Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week officers are searching for a man wanted for indecent exposure. According to authorities exposing himself isn’t all he did.
They say on October 14th a man walked into Plato’s Closet on Whitesburg Drive and headed to the back of the store.
Once there investigators say he began touching himself inappropriately. When a manager confronted him he took off.
Officers are also looking for other people in the area.
Jeffrey Pinchon is accused of cutting a family member during a fight.
Allison Lavine is wanted on an opium possession charge.
Investigators believe Theophylis Pride trafficked fentanyl into our area.
Tevin Peoples is wanted for aggravated assault. Officers say he fired a gun and also hit his victim.
If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.
