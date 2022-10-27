Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week officers are searching for a man wanted for indecent exposure. According to authorities exposing himself isn’t all he did.

They say on October 14th a man walked into Plato’s Closet on Whitesburg Drive and headed to the back of the store.

Once there investigators say he began touching himself inappropriately. When a manager confronted him he took off.

Officers are also looking for other people in the area.

Jeffrey Pinchon is accused of cutting a family member during a fight.

Allison Lavine is wanted on an opium possession charge.

Investigators believe Theophylis Pride trafficked fentanyl into our area.

Tevin Peoples is wanted for aggravated assault. Officers say he fired a gun and also hit his victim.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain
Multiple school districts to close early for weather
WAFF Severe Outlook
Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon
Four construction workers were injured when a deck collapsed in Owens Cross Roads.
Four injured in Owens Cross Roads deck collapse
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured
Decatur man gets $2 million bond for trafficking spice, fentanyl linked to overdoses
Huntsville City School Board member seeks expulsion