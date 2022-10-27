Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Overturned dump truck impacting traffic on Hwy 72 near Moores Mill Road

Crash on Chapman Mountain on Thursday morning
Crash on Chapman Mountain on Thursday morning(Tina Whitt)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 72 near Moores Mill Road is causing heavy delays eastbound on Thursday morning.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers are on the scene of an overturned dump truck between Epworth Dr. and Moores Mill Rd. All eastbound lanes on Chapman Mountain are blocked and traffic is slowly being diverted along the shoulder.

One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are awaiting a large haul truck to clear the scene.

No timetable has been announced for traffic to return to normal.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE WAFF INTERACTIVE TRAFFIC MAP

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clorox is recalling several scented multi-surface cleaners marketed under the Pine-Sol brand...
Clorox recalls some Pine-Sol products over possible bacterial contamination
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in...
Buc-ee’s announces grand opening for location in Athens
Generic graphic.
Section man killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Laccuina Braithwaite
Prosecution to seek death penalty in case of mother accused of killing her child
Baltimore Hill Road fire near Meridianville
Dog dies in Baltimore Hill Road house fire sparked by space heater
Crews working scene of house fire near Meridianville
Crews working scene of house fire near Meridianville
Emergency officials respond to house fire near Meridianville
Emergency officials respond to house fire near Meridianville