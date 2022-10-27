Overturned dump truck impacting traffic on Hwy 72 near Moores Mill Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 72 near Moores Mill Road is causing heavy delays eastbound on Thursday morning.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers are on the scene of an overturned dump truck between Epworth Dr. and Moores Mill Rd. All eastbound lanes on Chapman Mountain are blocked and traffic is slowly being diverted along the shoulder.

One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are awaiting a large haul truck to clear the scene.

No timetable has been announced for traffic to return to normal.

