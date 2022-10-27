Chilly This Morning...Nice Warm-Up by the Afternoon

Good Thursday morning! It is chilly this morning with temperatures ranging in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. You shouldn’t have any commuting issues throughout the morning, but I highly recommend bundling up, at least until we get into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be steadily warming up during the day with highs warmer in the upper 60s and low 70s, and much more sunshine in comparison to yesterday. Expect calm conditions and cloud cover to gradually increase into the evening hours and overnight. This will keep us about ten degrees warmer through Friday morning with overnight lows dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Another beautiful fall day is in store to wrap up your work week on Friday with plenty of sun and highs climbing into the low and mid 70s. If you’re trying to head out to any high school football games, it will be a nice evening! Temperatures will be dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s by the late evening hours with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Rain chances unfortunately return to the forecast by the weekend. I know it isn’t the best timing considering many of you will have some Halloween plans, but it will be much needed rain. Expect cloudy and dry conditions for a good chunk of your Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered showers and a few storms will start moving into the area mainly west of I-65 by the late afternoon and into the evening hours. We’ll see rain coverage increase and become more widespread overnight into Sunday morning. A few showers and isolated storms will continue pushing across the area from west to east through Sunday afternoon and we’ll see rain chances start tapering off by the evening hours. Some light drizzle will be possible early Monday morning, but we should be rain-free throughout the rest of the day just in time for trick or treating by the evening.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.