Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-car crash on Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of two Crane Hill people.

Charles Johnson, 71 and Connie Johnson, 74 were fatally injured when their Chevrolet Cruze was struck by a Hyundai Sonata, driven by Monica Williford, 24.

The Johnson’s were pronounced dead on the scene, Williford and her passenger, Christopher Russell, 24 were transported to UAB Hospital of Birmingham for treatment.

The crash happened on Alabama 157 near the 9-mile marker, two miles east of West Point in Cullman County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

