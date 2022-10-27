Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured

Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured(Credit: MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-car crash on Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of two Crane Hill people.

Charles Johnson, 71 and Connie Johnson, 74 were fatally injured when their Chevrolet Cruze was struck by a Hyundai Sonata, driven by Monica Williford, 24.

The Johnson’s were pronounced dead on the scene, Williford and her passenger, Christopher Russell, 24 were transported to UAB Hospital of Birmingham for treatment.

The crash happened on Alabama 157 near the 9-mile marker, two miles east of West Point in Cullman County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain
Multiple school districts to close early for weather
WAFF Severe Outlook
Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon
Four construction workers were injured when a deck collapsed in Owens Cross Roads.
Four injured in Owens Cross Roads deck collapse
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention

Latest News

Ricky Adams
Decatur man gets $2 million bond for trafficking spice, fentanyl linked to overdoses
Decatur Fire and Rescue to host Halloween event Thursday
Buc-ee's to break ground on Springfield travel stop
Buc-ee’s announces grand opening for location in Athens
Voting on amendment 3
Voting on amendment 3