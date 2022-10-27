Austin Middle School sub arrested in parking lot for drug charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday afternoon a traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of Austin Middle School, located at 2715 Danville Road Southwest.

The suspect, who was subbing at Austin Middle School, is an employee of Kelly Services, an employment agency.

The substitute was arrested on drug charges. On top of those charges, the suspect has been issued a trespass from Decatur City Schools.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.