Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Austin Middle School sub arrested in parking lot for drug charges

Austin Middle School sub arrested in parking lot for drug charges
Austin Middle School sub arrested in parking lot for drug charges(DCS)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday afternoon a traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of Austin Middle School, located at 2715 Danville Road Southwest.

The suspect, who was subbing at Austin Middle School, is an employee of Kelly Services, an employment agency.

The substitute was arrested on drug charges. On top of those charges, the suspect has been issued a trespass from Decatur City Schools.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in...
Buc-ee’s announces grand opening for location in Athens
Clorox is recalling several scented multi-surface cleaners marketed under the Pine-Sol brand...
Clorox recalls some Pine-Sol products over possible bacterial contamination
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Generic graphic.
Section man killed in single-vehicle crash
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured

Latest News

Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off ladder
Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off ladder
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the...
Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65
Valley Head woman passenger killed in car crash, driver injured
Valley Head woman passenger killed in car crash, driver injured
Lincoln County High School
Increase in student, staff illness results in Friday school closures in Lincoln County