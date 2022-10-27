Deals
Act of alleged vandalism causes chemical reaction at Huntsville High School

At this time, there are no indications that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An act of alleged vandalism caused a chemical reaction in a restroom at Huntsville High School on Thursday.

According to principal Aaron King, law enforcement and fire department officials are on scene at Huntsville High School. At this time, there are no indications that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air.

Paramedics are on scene evaluating any students and staff members that may been affected.

The students involved in the offense have been identified.

