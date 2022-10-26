Woman sentenced for involvement in Huntsville woman’s 2018 death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman that was found guilty in September for the killing of a Huntsville woman was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

A jury found Domanek Jackson guilty for robbery and not guilty for capital murder and felony murder. According to Madison County Deputy District Attorney Randy Dill, Jackson will be eligible for parole at a later time.

