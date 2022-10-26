Deals
Woman sentenced for involvement in Huntsville woman’s 2018 death

Domanek Jackson
Domanek Jackson(Source: File)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman that was found guilty in September for the killing of a Huntsville woman was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

A jury found Domanek Jackson guilty for robbery and not guilty for capital murder and felony murder. According to Madison County Deputy District Attorney Randy Dill, Jackson will be eligible for parole at a later time.

