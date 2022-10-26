Deals
Section man killed in single-vehicle crash

By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SECTION, Ala. (WAFF) - A Section man was killed Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash that occurred just two miles north of Section.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), David McDonald, 45, was killed when the 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving left the road, crashed into an embankment and flipped.

ALEA says that McDonald was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 35, about two miles north of Section around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. At this time, troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

