SEC takes strong stance against storming the field

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference wants tremendous competition.

It also wants teams from both schools to have a safe experience after playing in perhaps the most frenzied arenas in college football.

Wild celebrations after No. 3 Tennessee’s landmark home win over No. 6 Alabama and No. 18 LSU’s victory over 15th-ranked Mississippi turned into hefty fines for both winning schools for violating the SEC’s Access to Competition Area.

Tennessee was fined $100,000 and LSU was docked $250,000.

The SEC has an increasing scale on fines with additional violations triggering bigger penalties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

