Payton learns how to be a chocolatier at Pizzelle’s Confections

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever wanted to go to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory? You know, without all of the creepy stuff happening?

Well, Pizzelle’s Confections is pretty close. The chocolate shop is located at the beloved Lowe Mill in Huntsville.

Inside the little shop is a culinary explosion! You can find gourmet choclates that look like artwork, but are filled with some of the finest flavors. Or, grab one of the best andy bars best candy bars you’ll ever eat, a cup of rich hot chocolate and much more.

Payton visited the shop to learn more about their process and how to become a chocolatier.

