Ongoing Marshall County Jail renovations nearly complete

Renovations of the Marshall County Jail have been ongoing for several years, but Sheriff Phil Simms said the project is nearly complete.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Renovations of the Marshall County Jail have been ongoing for several years, but Sheriff Phil Simms said the project is nearly complete.

Sheriff Simms said on Wednesday that the $8 million project is about 75% complete. The renovations were made throughout the jail with upgraded technology, amenities and upgraded security being added.

”We’ve got our top blocks, which have been in renovation for a number of months, they’re finally completed and they’re now fully occupied, fully operational,” Simms said. “We have inmates back in those blocks. We have emptied blocks to spread inmates within the jail between those other blocks. We’re doing a demo of it. We’re getting it ready to pour concrete.”

According to Simms, the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the progress made. The renovations are expected to be complete in January 2023.

