Man pleads guilty to 2018 double-murder, faces two life sentences

Israel Palomino(waff)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the two men who are accused of killing two women in 2018 in Owens Cross Roads has entered a guilty plea for the murders.

Israel Palomino pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing 13-year-old Mariah Lopez and her grandmother, Oralia Mendoza. Investigators from the night of the murders believe that the crimes were connected to the Mexican Drug Cartel.

Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty but as part of a plea agreement, Palomino will instead face two life sentences.

Palomino and Yoni Aguilar were accused of beheading Lopez after she witnessed the men kill Mendoza.

While in court in 2018, investigators learned that Aguilar, Palomino, Mendoza and another person went to Norcross, Georgia to pick up drugs. Days later, Mendoza was killed and Palomino and Aguilar were arrested.

Aguilar is not scheduled to stand trial until May 2023.

