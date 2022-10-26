Magic City Classic Parade starts Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of fans are starting to move to their tailgating spots Wednesday for the Magic City Classic on Saturday.

The Magic City Classic is an annual rivalry football game between two historic HBCUs, Alabama A&M and Alabama State.

Prior to the football game will be the Magic City Classic Parade starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Fans are able to move into their purchased tailgating spots Wednesday and organizers are expecting more than 65,000 people for the game.

If you can’t make it to Birmingham, you can watch the parade on WAFF 48 as we cover the parade live from Birmingham starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

