Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Magic City Classic Parade starts Saturday morning

Magic City Classic
Magic City Classic(WBRC)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of fans are starting to move to their tailgating spots Wednesday for the Magic City Classic on Saturday.

The Magic City Classic is an annual rivalry football game between two historic HBCUs, Alabama A&M and Alabama State.

Prior to the football game will be the Magic City Classic Parade starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Fans are able to move into their purchased tailgating spots Wednesday and organizers are expecting more than 65,000 people for the game.

If you can’t make it to Birmingham, you can watch the parade on WAFF 48 as we cover the parade live from Birmingham starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain
Multiple school districts to close early for weather
WAFF Severe Outlook
Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon
Four construction workers were injured when a deck collapsed in Owens Cross Roads.
Four injured in Owens Cross Roads deck collapse
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized

Latest News

Huntsville Utilities to raise its natural gas rates
Huntsville Utilities natural gas rate to increase
DECISION 2022: voting resources for Nov. 8 general election
Units respond to fire on Argent Circle
Huntsville Fire: no injuries in early morning fire on Argent Circle
Emergency officials respond to south Huntsville house fire
Emergency officials respond to south Huntsville house fire