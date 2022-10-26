Last-minute Halloween costumes to pull from your closet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We can see it now, you only have a few hours to throw something on before your Halloween party or night of trick or treating and you have nothing to wear.

This is where your closet and some creativity come in handy!

Style consultant Libby Britt, aka, Well Dressed Life, is giving us some professional pointers! Find some neutrals and denim for the perfect western look. You could totally pass as Beth from “Yellowstone.” Reach for those floral and flowly peices for a ‘70s look, layer them on for the perfect Stevie Nicks vibe.

That’s just a couple of clever ideas Libby has up her sleeve.

For more fashion inspiration from Libby, visit Well Dressed Life, or follow along on TikTok and Instagram.

