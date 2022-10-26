Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Jimmy Spencer found guilty of 2018 triple-murder

Shorter day expected in Guntersville at trial of Jimmy Spencer
Shorter day expected in Guntersville at trial of Jimmy Spencer
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a brief deliberation Wednesday, jurors determined that Jimmy Spencer was guilty of killing three people in 2018.

After deliberating for about 30 minutes, the jury determined that Spencer was guilty of all seven counts of capital murder.

Sentencing will take place on Friday.

The prosecution in the case says that in 2018, Spencer killed three people in an effort to steal money to make ends meet. The prosecution said that Spencer was unemployed and homeless at the time of the murders.

During the trial, audio was played in which Spencer was heard confessing to the murders. In the audio, Spencer says that he went to Martha Reliford’s home to steal money from her then when he realized she could report him to the police, he decided to kill her.

Spencer then said he went across the street to take money from Marie Martin’s home, he then killed her and her seven-year-old great-grandson. The audio also went into detail about how he killed them.

Prior to the start of the trial, there were questions as to whether Spencer could face the death penalty due to his low IQ.

A judge ruled prior to the start of the case that the prosecution would be allowed to seek the death penalty. Sentencing is yet to come.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain
Multiple school districts to close early for weather
WAFF Severe Outlook
Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon
Four construction workers were injured when a deck collapsed in Owens Cross Roads.
Four injured in Owens Cross Roads deck collapse
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Domanek Jackson
Woman sentenced for involvement in Huntsville woman’s 2018 death
The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in...
Buc-ee’s announces grand opening for location in Athens
(File)
Two dead in Cullman County crash
Decatur City Schools looking for WINs as they start the school year
Austinville Elementary going virtual after RSV, Flu outbreaks