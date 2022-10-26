Jimmy Spencer found guilty of 2018 triple-murder

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a brief deliberation Wednesday, jurors determined that Jimmy Spencer was guilty of killing three people in 2018.

After deliberating for about 30 minutes, the jury determined that Spencer was guilty of all seven counts of capital murder.

Sentencing will take place on Friday.

The prosecution in the case says that in 2018, Spencer killed three people in an effort to steal money to make ends meet. The prosecution said that Spencer was unemployed and homeless at the time of the murders.

During the trial, audio was played in which Spencer was heard confessing to the murders. In the audio, Spencer says that he went to Martha Reliford’s home to steal money from her then when he realized she could report him to the police, he decided to kill her.

Spencer then said he went across the street to take money from Marie Martin’s home, he then killed her and her seven-year-old great-grandson. The audio also went into detail about how he killed them.

Prior to the start of the trial, there were questions as to whether Spencer could face the death penalty due to his low IQ.

A judge ruled prior to the start of the case that the prosecution would be allowed to seek the death penalty. Sentencing is yet to come.

