Huntsville Utilities natural gas rate to increase

By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities will be raising its price for natural gas for residential and commercial customers starting in November.

According to Huntsville Utilities, the price will go up by about $0.81 per thousand cubic feet (mcf). Current customers are paying $10.22 mcf and on Nov. 1, the rate will move up to $11.03.

The natural gas availability fee will remain the same and the adjusted rates will be updated on the Huntsville Utilities website.

In a press release from Huntsville Utilities, the company says that it anticipates the new rate to hold at that price for the remainder of the fiscal year.

