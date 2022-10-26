Deals
Huntsville Fire: no injuries in early morning fire on Argent Circle

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue units are on the scene of a house fire in south Huntsville on Wednesday.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on October 26, multiple units responded to reports of a structure on fire at the Argent Circle scene. The home was fully engulfed in flames when units arrived.

Officials with Huntsville Fire said no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

WAFF’s Jasmyn Cornell was on Argent Cir. as fire units continued to work the scene.

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting

Huntsville Fire & Rescue units responded to a small fire at the same home early Tuesday morning.

Both fires are under investigation at this time.

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Another look at a house fire on Argent Circle on Wednesday
Another look at a house fire on Argent Circle on Wednesday(WAFF)

