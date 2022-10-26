The hostess with the mostest deserves a guest with the best

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - So you have a party or event lined up, but do you have a gift for the host? If you’re a guest at the party, bringing a little something to show your gratitude never goes out of style.

But what do you bring? Meghann Delashaw from South and Pine in Madison is sharing some of the best gift ideas that any host will love.

To shop yourself, visit South and Pine on Main Street in Madison. Or, visit their Instagram and website, southandpine.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.