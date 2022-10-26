Deals
East Limestone High School teacher resigns after alleged sexual relations with a student

A East Limestone High School teacher officially resigned after being accused of sexual relations with a student.
A East Limestone High School teacher officially resigned after being accused of sexual relations with a student.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An East Limestone High School teacher officially resigned after being accused of sexual relations with a student.

Thomas Blake Tucker, 25, appeared in a Limestone County courtroom on Oct. 18 after being charged with being a school employee engaged in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.

At a special meeting called by the Limestone County Board of Education on Tuesday night, Tucker resigned effective immediately.

