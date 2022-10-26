Deals
Dry & Cooler Today...Sunshine Through The End of the Work Week

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
We are cool early this morning with temperatures sitting in the upper 40s and low 50s. Expect temperatures to continue to fall through daybreak in the low to mid 40s for most spots, so you might want to grab a jacket before your early morning commute. We’ll be dealing with a few clouds throughout the day, but we’ll stay completely dry and some peaks of sunshine will be possible into the afternoon. With cooler and drier air settling into the region behind the front, highs will only climb into the low and mid 60s, so keeping a jacket nearby wouldn’t be a bad idea. Conditions will remain calm into the evening hours with overnight lows falling back into the low and mid 40s through Thursday morning.

A dry and slight warming trend will continue through the end of your work week with highs in the low to mid 70s on both Thursday and Friday, and plenty of sun. Our next system will be approaching the Valley late Friday and will bring back the chance of scattered showers and storms for the weekend, so get ready to put the umbrellas back to use.

Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms look likely late in the day on Saturday and overnight into a good chunk of your Sunday. While it will not be a complete washout on either day this upcoming weekend, Sunday does appear to be the wettest of the two, so make sure you are planning any trunk or treat activities accordingly. Some spotty showers could linger early Monday morning, but we should be drying out quickly for any trick or treaters by the evening hours. Highs will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

